Resident Evil 4 iPhone 15 Pro to be sold at $59.99

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Resident Evil 4 for Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro will be sold at $59.99.

Resident Evil 4 will be compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, in addition to Mac and iPad with an M1 or later.

Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad will be sold at Oct. 30 at $39.99. The Winters’ Expansion DLC will be sold at $19.99.

From Oct. 30, Resident Evil Village can be downloaded at the App Store at no cost to preview the title before a full in-app purchase.