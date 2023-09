Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the FPS Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Metro Exodus Gold Edition, Battlefield 1, Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition, Rainbow Six Extraction, Scorn, The Outer Worlds, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 2.