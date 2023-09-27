Starfield No. 19 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 23, Starfield ranked as the No. 19 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 8 the week prior.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that includes space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.