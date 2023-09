Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Tokyo Game Show Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 65 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Octopath Traveler II, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Monster Hunter Rise, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Dark Souls III, Tekken 7, and Sonic Mania.

The sale ends Sept. 27.