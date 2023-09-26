Resident Evil Village to infect iPhone 15 Pro, iPad late Oct.

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad (M1 and later) Oct. 30.

In addition, the Winters’ Expansion DLC will launch Oct. 30.

Resident Evil Village will be sold at $39.99. The Winters’ Expansion DLC will be sold at $19.99.

From Oct. 30, Resident Evil Village can be downloaded at the App Store at no cost to preview the title before a full in-app purchase.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.