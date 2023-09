GfK Chart-Track this week said Mortal Kombat 1 ranked as the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 23, Mortal Kombat 1 ranked as the No. 1 boxed software title in the all formats chart.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting title that includes a new fighting system, new game modes, and trademark fatalities.