Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Game Awards Winners Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Dark Souls: Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls III, Injustice 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Tekken 7.

The sale ends Sept. 26.