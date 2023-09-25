Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC No. 22 Steam Top Seller

Valve Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC for the PC ranked as a Top Seller in the Steam division due to strong demand.

This week, the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC ranked as the No. 22 Top Seller based on revenue.

In Separate Ways, Ada Wong travels to Europe to infiltrate Los Iluminados under orders from Albert Wesker. Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun to attack, swing, ascend, and plunge below.

The DLC sells at $9.99.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.