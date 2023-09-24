Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Tokyo Game Show Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle, Contra Anniversary Collection, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Dead Rising 4, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition, and Balan Wonderworld.

The sale ends Sept. 26.