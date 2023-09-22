Xbox Game Pass to drop Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

In the title, Kazuma Kiryu comes out of hiding under the codename “Joryu” when he is pulled into conflict by a mysterious figure.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will sport two combat styles – Yakuza for wild aggression and Agent for speed and precision.

The final game will include sub-missions, karaoke, and cabaret club options.

It will be sold Nov. 9.