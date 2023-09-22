Apple Watch Series 9 deploys

Apple Inc. this week released Apple Watch Series 9, the latest version of the best-selling digital smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 includes the new S9 chip for faster tasking and new double tap gesture to answer and end calls with the double tap of the thumb and index finger.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 9 includes a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, on-device Siri with Heath data, and new Ultra Wideband chip to enhance precision to find misplaced items.

New watchbands include FineWoven and Apple Watch Hermès textile bands. Apple announced it will no longer produce leather accessories.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399.