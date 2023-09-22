Apple drops iPhone 15 SKUs to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the latest versions of its flagship smartphone device.

The iPhone 15 sports the Dynamic Island, introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro, for enhanced alerts and notifications.

In addition, the phone features the A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera sensor, up to 2000 nits brightness, 2X Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits to adjust focus and depth post shot.

Finally, the iPhone 15 includes Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, in addition to Roadside Assistance via satellite through AAA.

It starts at $799.

The iPhone 15 Pro is built from Grade 5 Titanium for durability and the decreased weight.

In addition, the 15 Pro includes the A17 Pro 3-nanometer chip with brand new GPU for hardware-based ray tracing, USB-C with USB 3 support for faster data transfer speeds, new Action button for multi-purpose shortcut functionality, 48MP main camera, and new 5X Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starta at $1199.