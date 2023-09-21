Xbox Game Pass drops Payday 3

September 21, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Payday 3 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Payday 3 is an FPS that includes trademark heist shooting action, co-op functionality for up to four users, and new skill unlocks.

