Xbox Game Pass drops Payday 3

September 21, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Payday 3 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Payday 3 is an FPS that includes trademark heist shooting action, co-op functionality for up to four users, and new skill unlocks.
