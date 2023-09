Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Spike Chunsoft Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent off.

Discounted titles include Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, AI: The Somnium Files, Made in the Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, and PixelJunk Monsters 2.

The sale ends Oct. 8.