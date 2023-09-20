Xbox Game Pass to drop Gotham Knights

September 20, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Gotham Knights to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Developed by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a third-person action RPG title to include single-player and two-player online co-op functionality.

In the title, Batman has fallen and Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood are subsequently tasked to protect Gotham City.

The final game includes an open-world of five boroughs in addition to character customization.

It will be released Oct. 3.

