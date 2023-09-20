Resident Evil 4 VR Mode to infect this winter

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month said it will release the the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 PlayStation VR2 this winter.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode will contain new gameplay mechanics including the option to knife parry with one hand and shoot with the other.

The mode is in development and will be released at no cost.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.