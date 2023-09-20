Death Stranding to trek iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, Mac

Kojima Productions this week said it will release Death Stranding to Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro by the end of 2023.

In addition, the title will launch simultaneously to all Mac and iPad hardware with the M1 chip or later.

The iPhone 15 Pro sports a new 6-core CPU with ray tracing and mesh shading.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut includes new missions, new enemy types, new locations, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges.

Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.