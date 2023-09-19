PS Plus Game Catalog Sept. 2023 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Sept. 2023.

New titles include NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4), 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4), Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4), Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS5, PS4), Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5, PS4), Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4), Unpacking (PS5, PS4), Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5, PS4), This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5), Cloudpunk (PS5, PS4), Contra: Rogue Corps (PS5, PS4), Tails Noir (PS5, PS4), and Call of the Sea (PS5, PS4), West of Dead (PS4), Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4), and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS5, PS4).

Classic titles include Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4), Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4), Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster (PS4), Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4).