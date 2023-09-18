Xbox Game Pass to drop Lies of P

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
September 18, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Lies of P to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Lies of P is a third-person action RPG that includes challenging battles in the story of Pinocchio.
It will be released Sept. 19.
