iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments fall to Nov.

Pre-order sales for Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro fell to Nov. due to strong demand for the flagship device.

This week, the iPhone 15 Pro Max held a shipment date of Nov. 7 to Nov. 14. Several models were still available for launch day pickup at select retail stores.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be built from Grade 5 Titanium for durability and the decreased weight.

In addition, the 15 Pro will include the A17 Pro 3-nanometer chip with brand new GPU for hardware-based ray tracing, USB-C with USB 3 support for faster data transfer speeds, new Action button for multi-purpose shortcut functionality, 48MP main camera, and new 5X Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1199.

It will be sold Sept. 22.