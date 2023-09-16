PS5 No. 2; Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 6 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 43,623 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10.

For the period, the PS5 sold 40,104 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 3,519 units.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon sold 7,311 copies to rank at No. 6 for the week.

Sony sold 3.3 million PS5 units in Q1 ending June 30, 2023.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $342 million, a decrease of seven percent from one year ago.

Q1 revenue in the division totaled $5.37 billion, an increase of 28 percent from the year prior.

Sony cited an increase in sales of non-first-party titles, increase in hardware sales, and impact of foreign exchange rates.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 56.5 million software units for the quarter.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.

PS5 sales totaled 41.7 million units to date.