Resident Evil 4 DLC to infect this month

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC Sept. 21.

In Separate Ways, Ada Wong travels to Europe to infiltrate Los Iluminados under orders from Albert Wesker. Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun to attack, swing, ascend, and plunge below.

The DLC will be sold at $9.99.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.