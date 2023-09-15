iPhone 15 pre-order sales deploy

Apple Inc. this week began pre-order sales for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the latest versions of its flagship smartphone device.

The iPhone 15 will sport the Dynamic Island, introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro, for enhanced alerts and notifications.

In addition, the phone will feature the A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera sensor, up to 2000 nits brightness, 2X Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits to adjust focus and depth post shot.

Finally, the iPhone 15 will include Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, in addition to Roadside Assistance via satellite through AAA.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be built from Grade 5 Titanium for durability and the decreased weight.

In addition, the 15 Pro will include the A17 Pro 3-nanometer chip with brand new GPU for hardware-based ray tracing, USB 3 speeds for faster data transfer speeds, new Action button for multi-purpose shortcut functionality, new 48MP main camera, and new 5X Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1199.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be sold Sept. 22.