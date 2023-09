Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 Feb. 29, 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game will be released on two discs.