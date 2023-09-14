Resident Evil 4 to infect iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, Mac

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village to Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include the new A17 Pro chip, which incorporates a new 6-core GPU.

In addition, Resident Evil 4 will be released to the iPad and Mac. Resident Evil Village will be released to iPad. The title will support hardware with M1 chips or later.

Both games will support cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac with one purchase.

Capcom’s RE ENGINE supports Metal and MetalFX Upscaling to take advantage of Apple silicon.