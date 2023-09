Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Square Enix TGS Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles.

Discounted titles include Octopath Traveler II, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Balan Wonderworld, Actraiser Renaissance, Chocobo GP, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, The DioField Chronicle, and Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

The sale ends Sept. 25.