Final Fantasy XVI No. 16 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 9, Final Fantasy XVI ranked as the No. 16 boxed software title in the region.

It ranked at No. 22 the week prior.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.