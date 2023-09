Sony Corp. this month said EA Inc.’s Madden NFL 2024 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Aug.

Madden 2024 includes new anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons, FieldSENSE for increased controls, cross-play functionality, and Franchise mode.