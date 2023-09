Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the RPG Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead Island 2, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, Far Cry 6, One Piece Odyssey, Scarlet Nexus, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, The Ascent, and Valkyria Revolution.

The sale ends Sept. 12.