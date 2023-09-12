Apple to drop iPhone 15 Pro

Apple Inc. this week announced the iPhone 15 Pro, the latest Pro version of its flagship smartphone.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be built from Grade 5 Titanium for durability and the decreased weight.

In addition, the 15 Pro will include the A17 Pro 3-nanometer chip with brand new GPU for hardware-based ray tracing, USB 3 speeds for faster data transfer speeds, new Action button for multi-purpose shortcut functionality, new 48MP main camera, and new 5X Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1199. Both will be sold Sept. 22.