Apple previews iPhone 15

Apple Inc. this week announced the iPhone 15, the latest version of its flagship smartphone device.

The iPhone 15 will sport the Dynamic Island, introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro, for enhanced alerts and notifications.

In addition, the phone will feature the A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera sensor, up to 2000 nits brightness, 2X Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits to adjust focus and depth post shot.

Finally, the iPhone 15 will include Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, in addition to Roadside Assistance via satellite through AAA.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 and will be sold Sept. 22.