Xbox Game Pass to drop Solar Ash

September 11, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Solar Ash to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Solar Ash is an action adventure title in which users fight through mobs of creatures in a strange land.
It will be released Sept. 14.
