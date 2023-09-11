Starfield No. 4 Steam Most Played post launch

Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as the No. 4 Most Played at Valve Inc.’s Steam division this week post launch.

This week, Starfeid ranked as the No. 4 Most Played title. It held 308,555 concurrent players and a peak of 313,993 players.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG to include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.