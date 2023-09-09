Swatch X Blancpain dives to retail

Swatch, Ltd. this weed released the Swatch X Blancpain Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection to select global retail stores.

A total of five mechanical watches based on the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms dive watch are available to purchase – Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Anarctic Ocean.

Each watch is based on the Swatch SISTEM 51 mechanical movement made from 51 parts and one central screw. The watch chassis is made of Bioceramic, the same biosourced material used in the Swatch X Omega MoonSwatch Collection.

All five watches feature a digital print on the movement’s rotor which allows the watch to recharge automatically.

The non-limited edition watches sell at $400 each.