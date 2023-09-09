Nintendo Switch No. 1; Pikmin 4 No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 83,222 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 63,305 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 9,740 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,177 units in the period.

Pikmin 4 sold 34,240 units to rank at No. 1 in software for the week.

In Q1, Nintendo reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 50 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled $1.26 billion, up 52 percent year-over-year.

For Q1, Nintendo sold 3.91 million Nintendo Switch units, up 13.9 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 129.53 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.08 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Mobile and IP-related revenue totaled $223 million, up 190 percent from the year prior due to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.