Sonh Corp. this week is holding the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Human: Fall Flat, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Streets of Rage 4, Construction Simulator – Extended Edition, and Front Mission 1st: Remake.

The sale ends Sept. 13.