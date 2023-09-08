Nintendo eShop Blockbuster Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Blockbuster Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Okami HD.

The sale ends Sept. 10.