Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $10 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles to under $10.

Discounted titles include Untitled Goose Game, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition, PC Building Simulator, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and Ys Origin.

The sale ends Sept. 13.