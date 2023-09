Microsoft Corp. this week previewed the Xbox Sept. Update.

The update will include the option to stream games from Xbox to Discord, new Variable Refresh Rate update for Xbox Series X|S and new places to view and redeem Rewards.

Xbox users can link their Discord account and join voice channels from Discord servers directly from the Xbox console. New VRR options will include Always One, Gaming Only, or Off. Finally, Rewards can be found and redeemed in the new Rewards tab.