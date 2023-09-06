PS Plus 12-Month Subscription holds price increase

Sony Corp. this week held a price increase for the PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription in global territories.

The PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription sells at $79.99 (an increase from $59.99), the PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription will sell at $134.99 (an increase from $99.99), and the PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription will sell at $159.99 (an increase from $119.99).

PlayStation Plus Essential includes core PS Plus benefits including online multiplayer, monthly games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Extra adds access to the PS Plus Game Catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics. Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium adds the Classics Catalog, Game Trials, and Cloud Streaming.