Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Devolver Publisher Sale for the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Enter the Gungeon, GRIS, Pikuniku, Katana ZERO, Broforce, My Friend Pedro, Hotline Miami Collection, CARRION, Trek to Yomi, and Return to Monkey Island.

The sale ends Sept. 10.