Retailer Amazon.com, Inc. this week price cut Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 to under $50 in a new sales initiative.

This week, Final Fantasy XVI sells at $49.99, 29 percent off the $69.99 MSRP.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.

It has sold three million units in global territories.