Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Summer of Arcade Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Asteroids: Recharged, Limbo, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4, Puyo Puyo Champions, Sonic Origins Plus, Mega Man 11, and Sonic Frontiers.

The sale ends Sept. 4.