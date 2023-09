Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include MLB The Show 23, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Code Vein, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Bayonetta, Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition, Lost Judgment, Rainbow Six Extraction, Resident Evil Village, and Sonic Frontiers.

The sale ends Sept. 11.