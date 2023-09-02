Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Aug. 27 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,440 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 2,869 units and the Xbox Series S sold 571 units.

In Q4, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business held $13.9 billion in revenue, down four percent from the year prior. Gaming revenue increased one percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased five percent due to growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 13 percent from one year ago.