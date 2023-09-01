PSN holds Final Fantasy XVI price cut

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week price cut Final Fantasy XVI for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 at the PlayStation Network division.

This week, Final Fantasy XVI sells at $55.99 and the Final Fantasy XVI Digital Deluxe Edition sell at $71.99.

The sale ends Sept. 6.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.

Final Fantasy XVI has sold three million units.

The sales figure includes physical retail copies and digital sales.