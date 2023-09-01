Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition to drop

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition.

The hardware will include two Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch dock in Mario Red color at $349.99.

It will be sold Oct. 6.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Fruit, Bubble form and Drill form.

The final game will include four-player co-op local and multiplayer functionality.

It will be sold Oct. 20 at $59.99.