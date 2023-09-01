Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 23 Most Played Xbox title

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for the Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title due to strong usage post launch.

This week, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ranked as the No. 23 Most Played Xbox title.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.