Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the End of Summer Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Capcom Fighting Collection, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Puyo Puyo Champions, and R-Type Final 2.

The sale ends Sept. 4.