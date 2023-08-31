Starfield No. 1 Steam Top Seller

Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as the No. 1 Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division this week due to strong pre-order demand.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG to include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry will include long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game will include more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.

It will be sold Sept. 6.